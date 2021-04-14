London court rules in favour of Olukoya, MFM against blogger | Ripples Nigeria

A high court at the Queen’s Bench Division in London has granted a perpetual injunction restraining one Maureen Badejo from publishing further defamatory words against or Dr. Daniel Olukoya, his family and the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM).

The judge, Master Gary Thornett, also ordered Badejo to pay the legal costs incurred by the Olukoyas in the suit, noting that further court session(s) would be held to determine the actual cost to be awarded to Dr Olukoya, his family and the Church.

In the hearing held on Tuesday, the claimants had instituted the suit following about 52 claims allegedly made against MFM and Olukoya by Badejo and her GIO TV on the YouTube and Facebook.

They were represented by Mrs Nath Director and Solicitor of Nath Solicitors London Boutique firm specialising in defamation and by Mr Jonathan Price of Doughty Street Chambers.

In her counter-claim Badejo demanded monies allegedly lost by her from the shutting down of some of her broadcasts by You-Tube and Facebook sequel to complaints from Dr. Olukoya’s lawyers.

The Judge ruled that: “It is overwhelmingly clear that the nature of this defamation is severe and serious and that the number of publications are considerable”.

Responding to the ruling Dr Olukoya, his family and the Church said in a statement: “These victories are a tribute to the Lord our God who would never permit evil to triumph over righteousness.”

Tuesday’s decision made it the second time Badejo would be cautioned by a court for defaming the Olukoyas and the Church.

On February 9, 2021, an Abeokuta High Court awarded N250 million each to the Olukoyas and MFM, as aggravated and exemplary damages for libel committed against them by Badejo.

The court also ordered Badejo to immediately pull down and erase each of the offending online publications/posts concerning the claimants from the Internet

