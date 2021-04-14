London court rules in favour of Olukoya, MFM against blogger | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
London court rules in favour of Olukoya, MFM against blogger
A high court at the Queen’s Bench Division in London has granted a perpetual injunction restraining one Maureen Badejo from publishing further defamatory words against or Dr. Daniel Olukoya, his family and the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM).
The judge, Master Gary Thornett, also ordered Badejo to pay the legal costs incurred by the Olukoyas in the suit, noting that further court session(s) would be held to determine the actual cost to be awarded to Dr Olukoya, his family and the Church.
In the hearing held on Tuesday, the claimants had instituted the suit following about 52 claims allegedly made against MFM and Olukoya by Badejo and her GIO TV on the YouTube and Facebook.
They were represented by Mrs Nath Director and Solicitor of Nath Solicitors London Boutique firm specialising in defamation and by Mr Jonathan Price of Doughty Street Chambers.
In her counter-claim Badejo demanded monies allegedly lost by her from the shutting down of some of her broadcasts by You-Tube and Facebook sequel to complaints from Dr. Olukoya’s lawyers.
READ ALSO: UK-based Nigerian blogger fined N500m for libellous report on MFM leader, Olukoya
The Judge ruled that: “It is overwhelmingly clear that the nature of this defamation is severe and serious and that the number of publications are considerable”.
Responding to the ruling Dr Olukoya, his family and the Church said in a statement: “These victories are a tribute to the Lord our God who would never permit evil to triumph over righteousness.”
Tuesday’s decision made it the second time Badejo would be cautioned by a court for defaming the Olukoyas and the Church.
On February 9, 2021, an Abeokuta High Court awarded N250 million each to the Olukoyas and MFM, as aggravated and exemplary damages for libel committed against them by Badejo.
The court also ordered Badejo to immediately pull down and erase each of the offending online publications/posts concerning the claimants from the Internet
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
PSG end Bayern Munich reign, Chelsea survive Porto scare in UCL
French giants, Paris Saint Germain on Tuesday night eliminated the defending champion Bayern Munich from this season’s UEFA Champions League...
Team Ogun attacks officials after unexpected defeat at Sports festival
In what looked like planned violence, supporters, officials, and boxers of Team Ogun went berserk after a decision went against...
Sports Minister charges federations to ‘think outside the box’ to attract sponsors
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has stressed the need for the various federations to think outside...
Man United end Tottenham top four hope in bruising encounter
Manchester United secured a come from behind 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League game played in...
In-form Iheanacho scores brace as Nigerians shine in Europe
Nigerians were in blistering form for their various European clubs at the weekend with the quintet of Kelechi Iheanacho, Simeon...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts AI to improve business model. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts...
Nigeria’s ScholarX partners Airtel on new product. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX partners...
Twitter to open first African office in Ghana
Twitter has picked Ghana as location for its office in Africa. The company disclosed this in a brief statement on...
Kenyan fintech, Tanda, closes funding to expand portfolio. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenyan fintech Tanda...
P+ rolls out media intelligence solution for PR measurement
P+ Measurement Services, a Nigerian Independent Public Relations (PR) measurement and evaluation agency, has introduced “Get-Reports” a product that allows...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Nigerian tech players continue to prove to the world the smartness in their vision to take on the world, winning...