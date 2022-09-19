International
London stands still, as world leaders gather for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
More than 70 heads of state, or their representatives have arrived in London for the historic funeral ceremony of the late Queen Elizabeth on Monday in what is described as an unprecedented concentration of world leaders in one city.
The heads of state, over 500 royalties and other dignitaries around the globe, including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo arrived in London on Sunday for the funeral.
The world leaders will be seated in the south transept of Westminster Abbey some two hours ahead of the 11am service.
At exactly 11.55am, the city of London will grind to a halt for a two-minute reign of silence as proceedings begin for the funeral ceremony.
The mark of respect, according to the Royal Family, “represents the still point of a day which is at once a sumptuous display of royal and military funeral pageantry, an intense security and logistical operation and a vast outpouring of public affection for the late monarch.”
The proceedings will include the conclusion of ‘Operation London Bridge’ which began as soon as the Queen’s death was announced on September 8, when she is laid to rest in the royal vault of St George’s Chapel after a private ceremony at Windsor Castle.
Read also: Queen Elizabeth to lie in state for four days before state funeral
Monday (today) has been declared a public holiday in the UK while the funeral will be broadcast to a huge television audience and screened to crowds in parks and public spaces across the country.
The lying-in-state will then continue until early Monday morning when the Queen’s coffin will be moved to nearby Westminster Abbey for the funeral, the finale of 10 days of national mourning for Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.
After the service, the Queen’s coffin will be transported through the historic heart of London on a gun carriage where it will then be taken in a hearse to Windsor.
Queen Elizabeth II will then be interred beside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year.
