Sports
Lookman goal not enough as Newcastle net last-gasp winner against Leicester
Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman scored for Leicester City in their 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday evening.
The Foxes got in the lead in the 19th minute following the goal, but the hosts fought back to seal a big victory.
Bruno Guimaraes cancelled Lookman’s opener in the half-hour mark before striking deep into stoppage time to secure the win.
Read Also: Iheanacho bags assist, Ndidi stars as Leicester beat Leeds
With the comeback victory, Newcastle United edge closer to Premier League survival.
It made it five straight home wins for Newcastle and they now have 37 points – three points behind ninth-placed Leicester, whose five-game unbeaten run came to a dramatic end.
In another Premier League clash on Sunday, West Ham played a 1-1 draw with Burnley in London.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...