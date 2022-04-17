Connect with us

Lookman goal not enough as Newcastle net last-gasp winner against Leicester

Published

2 hours ago

on

Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman scored for Leicester City in their 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

The Foxes got in the lead in the 19th minute following the goal, but the hosts fought back to seal a big victory.

Bruno Guimaraes cancelled Lookman’s opener in the half-hour mark before striking deep into stoppage time to secure the win.

Read Also: Iheanacho bags assist, Ndidi stars as Leicester beat Leeds

With the comeback victory, Newcastle United edge closer to Premier League survival.

It made it five straight home wins for Newcastle and they now have 37 points – three points behind ninth-placed Leicester, whose five-game unbeaten run came to a dramatic end.

In another Premier League clash on Sunday, West Ham played a 1-1 draw with Burnley in London.

Opinions

