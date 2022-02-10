Lookman now available for Super Eagles as FIFA approves nationality switch

World football governing body, FIFA has on Thursday approved Ademola Lookman’s desire to pledge international allegiance to Nigeria.

The former England youth player had since made his intentions known, about playoffs for the Super Eagles rather than the Three Lions.

But Lookman’s request was not looked into early enough to allow him the eligibility to play for the Super Eagles at the just-concluded 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Leicester City winger in the past represented England at U-19, U-20 and U-21 levels, but late last year, applied to switch his allegiance to where his parents came from.

Recall that ex-Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr had initially included the 24-year-old in his provisional list for the AFCON, but he was dropped.

Lookman will now be eligible to play for Nigeria, and if selected, could wear Nigerian colours in the 2022 World Cup playoff against Ghana billed for March.

