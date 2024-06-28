Sports
Lookman wins back-to-back player of the season award
Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman has once again been named Atalanta’s Player of the Season, marking the second year in a row he has received this honor.
The 26-year-old had an outstanding season in both Serie A and European competitions, playing a key role in Atalanta’s impressive UEFA Europa League campaign.
Lookman’s performance peaked with a hat-trick in the final against Bayer Leverkusen, securing a 3-0 victory and delivering Atalanta their first-ever European trophy.
In addition to his Player of the Season award, Lookman also claimed the UEFA Europa League’s Goal of the Season honor.
Over the 2023/24 season, he tallied 11 goals and eight assists in 31 league matches for Atalanta.
Having joined Atalanta from RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga two years ago, Lookman has consistently showcased his exceptional skills and critical value to Gian Piero Gasperini’s squad.
