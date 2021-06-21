News
Looters, drug barons using real estate as cover-up —Developers
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) has said that drug barons and money launderers only use the real estate sector as a cover-up.
Specifically, the chapter chairman, Osilama Emmanuel Osilama, said this in Abuja at the weekend, during the inauguration of a 10-member disciplinary committee set up to sanitise the sector.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa, last week, said the Commission was vigorously going after some stakeholders of the real estate sector in Abuja, Lagos, and Port Harcourt, as 90 to 100 per cent of stolen public funds are invested in the sector.
Read also: Drug barons funding Boko Haram insurgents, bandits in Nigeria – Lawan
However, Osilama said: “Some of these criminals are drug barons and also money launderers who use the sector as a cover-up. As a result of this, they cannot come up to be registered with REDAN because they know they will be noticed easily, exposed and be apprehended and most times they operate those real estate companies by proxy.”
He noted that the committee was to sanitise the sector through professional intervention by arbitration before considering anti-graft agencies.
“This committee was inaugurated so that the genuine real estate developers can focus and do business in a way and manner that the government will be proud of them. Real estate is our business and we can’t watch fraudsters take the centre stage.
“We want to do our business in a way that government will not say we are aiding and abetting criminals with our businesses,” he added.
By Victor Uzoho…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....