Looters invade UN office in Calabar, vandalise property

October 26, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Properties belonging to the United Nations, in Calabar, capital city of Cross River State, have been vandalised, an official stated.

A UN resident and humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon raised the alarm on Sunday evening via his official Twitter handle while he attached pictures of looters invading the premises and destroying parked vehicles.

He tweeted;

“The United Nations in Nigeria strongly condemns attacks on its assets in Calabar by vandals who were out to discredit the peaceful protests to end police brutality. I call on youths to exercise restraints and engage in dialogue with the Government on their legitimate demands.”

