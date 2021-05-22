LOOTERS’ LIST: PDP boss, Secondus, wins defamation suit against Nigerian govt, gets N20m compensation | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
LOOTERS’ LIST: PDP boss, Secondus, wins defamation suit against Nigerian govt, gets N20m compensation
The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Uche Secondus has won a defamation suit filed against the Federal Government and the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.
The judgement at a Rivers State High Court mandated the federal government to pay N20m in damages to the PDP Chairman.
During the virtual court proceedings presided over by the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Adama Iyayi-Lamikanra on Thursday, Secondus successfully proved his case that the defendants jointly and severally defamed him by publishing his name on the looters’ list in 2018.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that Lai Mohammed in March 2018 published a list of some Nigerians he claimed looted the country’s treasury and named Secondus as one of such looters.
Read also: EFCC acts on Afegbua’s petition against Secondus, summons PDP chiefs over alleged N10bn fraud
In order to clear his name, Secondus, through a pre-action letter by his lawyer, Emeka Etiaba (SAN), demanded the retraction of the publication as well as a payment of N1.5bn damages to him within 72 hours, with an attendant lawsuit.
In his judgement, Justice Iyayi-Lamikanra said, “The claimant’s case succeeds and the defendants are jointly and severally liable for the libelous publication made against the claimant.
“The 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants shall publish a written apology in favour of the claimant in the newspaper of the 3rd defendant.”
He also mandated the defendants from further publishing defamatory statements against the claimant.
The judge added, “The defendants shall pay the sum of N20m to the claimant as damages.”
By Mayowa Oladeji…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
FIFA to consider holding World Cup every two years rather than four
World football governing body, FIFA is considering making the men’s and women’s World Cups a biennial event rather than quadrennial....
With nothing to play for, Messi to miss Barca’s final game of season
Lionel Messi has been given the permission to miss Barcelona’s final La Liga game of the season against Eibar on...
Eight persons arrested after racist abuse of Spurs player on Twitter
Eight persons have been arrested and released under investigation after an unnamed Tottenham player was racially abused on Twitter. The...
Moses signs permanent deal with Spartak after completing loan stay
Former Super Eagles winger, Victor Moses has signed a permanent deal with Russian Premier League club Spartak Moscow. Moses linked...
Ex- Olympic champion, Lee Evans dies at 74
Former American sprinter, Lee Evans, is dead. He was 74. Former Green Eagles captain, Segun Odegbami, who is a close...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s Kobocourse launches e-learning platform for content creators. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Kobocourse launches...
Nigeria’s KDL launches digital library for kids. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s KDL launches...
Kenya’s Mazi Mobility launches flagship electric motorcycle fleet. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenya’s Mazi Mobility...
Nigeria’s BFREE closes $800k seed round from VC. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s BFREE closes...
AlphaCode awards R2-m to support Fintech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. AlphaCode awards R2-million...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...