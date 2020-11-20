Latest Politics

Looting of warehouses halted relief materials distribution – NEMA

November 20, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Muhammadu Mohammed, said on Thursday last month’s looting of warehouses and other facilities by hoodlums halted the distribution of relief items to flood victims in the country.

Muhammed stated this when he presented the highlights of the NEMA’s roadmap to the agency’s staff in Abuja.

He added that the hoodlums saw an opportunity in the #EndSARS protest to attack NEMA warehouses and carted away relief items worth millions of naira.

He, however, said normalcy has been restored in various parts of the country and delivery of relief items has resumed in all states that are yet to benefit from the arrangement.

