‘Lord, have mercy on Nigeria,’ Adeboye prays, leads protest against rising insecurity in Nigeria

One of Nigeria’s most renowned clergymen, and General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Sunday, led members of his flock to protest against rising insecurity in the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari had last week publicly expressed surprise that the security situation in the country had become overwhelming, acknowledging that he had believed that insurgency in Nigeria’s northeastern section was the major task to contend with.

The protest march in Lagos comes on the heels of a three-day fasting and prayer session which began January 31 and called by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to empower the government and the Nigerian military spiritually.

Samson Ayokunle, President of CAN had said the spiritual exercise would end February 2 with a prayer walk.

The Lagos march commenced from the church headquarters in Ebute Meta through Atan Cemetery in Yaba metropolis and back. Adeboye had prayed before the event kicked-off saying, “Lord, have mercy on Nigeria. Let there be peace and security in Nigeria.”

He added, “After the service, we are all going for a prayer walk. We’ll march according to age. There are some who would march around the church because of their age and there are some who would march with me to Atan Cemetery and back.

“The prayer walk is aimed at offering prayers and supplications unto God to save Nigeria from being consumed by insurgents, terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers, militants and ritualists in all our states.”

All members of The Redeemed Christian Church of God across Nigeria partook of the protest. Some of the several placards displayed during the March read, ‘No to further killings’, even as the protesters demanded that the Federal and State governments rise up to the challenge of securing lives and properties of Nigerians.

