Losing W’Cup ticket to Ghana, one of worst days of my career —Iwobi

Super Eagles star, Alex Iwobi has again expressed his disappointment over Nigeria’s failure to reach the FIFA 2022 World Cup finals.

The tournament billed to hold in Qatar is set to take place between 21 November and 18 December, and Nigeria will not be participating.

The Eagles played a goalless draw in the first leg of the playoffs with the Black Stars of Ghana, and were then held to a 1-1 draw in the second leg in Abuja as they lost the ticket on away goals rule.

Iwobi, who was absent in both games, said he watched on television, but felt the pain of missing the global showpiece, describing it as one of the worst days of his career.

The Everton star was serving a suspension following a red card from Nigeria’s last game at January’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

“I watched the first leg in my house and the second leg I watched with my family,” he told reporters.

“And you can imagine how disappointed we were when we lost the ticket for the World Cup.

“The boys tried, but Ghana got the results that gave them the ticket. It was a very very disappointing game.

“I felt so sad, and that must rank as one of the worst days of my career. Painful, but that is football for you. It is in the past now and we must move on.”

The Eagles are currently training ahead of their AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone in Abuja. They face Sao Tome and Principe next as the race for Cote d’Ivoire 2023 begins.

