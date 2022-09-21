Losses in Jaiz Bank, Cadbury, others sink Nigeria’s capital market

The Nigerian capital market dipped by -0.04 percent at the close of trading on Wednesday.

This means the total value of investment in the capital market dropped by N12.62 billion from N26.67 trillion to N26.65 trillion after eight hours of trading today.

The All-Share Index was down by 23.4 basis points to close at 49, 421, 91 compared to 49,445.31 reported by the bourse on Tuesday.

Shareholders traded 51.87 million shares valued at N590 million in 2,981 deals on Wednesday.

This was a sharp drop in the volume of trade when compared with the 147.58 million shares worth N2.39 billion shares sold by investors in 3,323 deals the previous day.

Unity Bank led the gainers’ list with a 10 percent rise in share price to move from N0.40kobo to N0.44kobo per share.

Multiverse of Nigeria gained N0.28kobo to move from N2.85kobo to N3.130kobo per share.

Fidelity Bank’s share value was up by N0.19kobo to end trading with N3.67kobo from N3.48kobo per share.

Honeywell Flour gained 3.98 percent to close at N2.35kobo, above its opening price of N2.26kobo per share.

Chams’ share traded upward by 3.45 percent to rise from N0.29kobo to N0.30kobo per share.

READ ALSO: NGX: Investors make N3.2bn as GTCO, First Bank top trading

Academy topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.18kobo to drop from N1.84kobo to N1.66kobo per share.

NEM’s share price dropped by N0.34kobo to end trading at N5.25kobo from N5.59kobo per share.

Cadbury lost N0.75kobo to end trading with N13 from N13.75kobo per share.

Jaiz Bank lost 4.76 percent to drop from N0.84kobo to N0.80kobo per share.

NGX Group’s share dropped from N19.40kobo to N18.55kobo per share after losing N0.85kobo during trading.

Zenith Bank led the day’s trading with 6.30 million shares valued at N125.53 million.

GTCO sold 4.98 million shares worth N94.91 million.

Sterling Bank followed with 4.85 million shares valued at N7.28 million.

Fidelity Bank traded 3.84 million shares worth N13.62 million, while Transcorp traded 2.95 million valued at N3.10 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now