Lovers die mysteriously in Imo apartment

The Imo State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the death of a couple in their apartment in Owerri, the state capital.

The command’s spokesman, Godson Ikeokwu, said in a statement in Owerri that the deceased persons —Cynthia Obieshi and Samuel Osuji —were found dead inside their apartment at Vic-Mic Lodge in the state capital.

He said: “At about 9:00 a.m. today (Sunday), operatives of the Divisional Police headquarters, Nekede/Ihiagwa Division received a call, inviting them to number 19 Vic-Mic lodge at JMJ Bus stop in the state.

“When they arrived at the compound, they broke the door leading to Mr. Osuji’s apartment and found the lifeless bodies of the lovers.

“ Cynthia visited her boyfriend on Saturday, June 13, and passed the night but unfortunately, both of them didn’t wake up the next morning.

”Preliminary investigations suggest that they may have died from drug consumption.”

Ikeowku said the remains of the couple had been deposited in the morgue, adding that an investigation into the incident ongoing.



