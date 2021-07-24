Low turn out marks Lagos LG polls, as gov implores citizens to participate

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has implored residents to exercise their franchise in the ongoing Local Government elections.

Sanwo-Olu made this call on Saturday during a media briefing at the Polling Unit 019 Ward 08, Ikoyi II, where he cast his vote during the Local Government/Council Areas election on Saturday.

The Lagos State Local Government Elections took off on Saturday on a slow start as voters trickled in at polling centres across the state.

“As electorates, this is about the only time where we can express ourselves freely and openly. It’s a result of advocacy that we all need to continue to express to our citizens.

“All the logistics have been provided. It is really just for our citizens to come out and express themselves. This is a town call for our people to come out and express themselves,” the governor said.

