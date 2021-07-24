Politics
Low turn out marks Lagos LG polls, as gov implores citizens to participate
Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has implored residents to exercise their franchise in the ongoing Local Government elections.
Sanwo-Olu made this call on Saturday during a media briefing at the Polling Unit 019 Ward 08, Ikoyi II, where he cast his vote during the Local Government/Council Areas election on Saturday.
The Lagos State Local Government Elections took off on Saturday on a slow start as voters trickled in at polling centres across the state.
READ ALSO: Lagos govt announces restrictions on movements due to Saturday’s LG polls
“As electorates, this is about the only time where we can express ourselves freely and openly. It’s a result of advocacy that we all need to continue to express to our citizens.
“All the logistics have been provided. It is really just for our citizens to come out and express themselves. This is a town call for our people to come out and express themselves,” the governor said.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....