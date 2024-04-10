LP chairmen in 19 Northern states, FCT condemn Arabambi for attacks on Peter Obi

Chairmen and secretaries of the Labour Party (LP) in the nineteen northern states including the FCT have condemned with deep regret, what it said were unwarranted attacks launched by Dr. Abayomi Arabambi against the party’s Presidential candidate in the 2023 General elections, Peter Obl.

Arabambi is the National Publicity Secretary of the Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the Labour Party.

The Chairmen and Secretaries of the party led by Muhammad Abdullahi Lawal, Zonal Vice Chairman at a press conference stated that, “Labour Party has always prided itself on its commitment to democratic principles, fairness, and respectful discourse.”

They stressed that, “It is deeply disheartening to see someone considered to be a party member, resort to unwarranted attacks and character assassination against our principal. While we respect differing opinions and criticisms, it is essential that these criticisms are constructive, respectful, and well-founded.”

According to them,”Dr. Arabambi’s derogatory comments against our Principal, Mr. Peter Obi, are not only disrespectful, but also detrimental to the image and progress of our party.”

They added that, “Despite numerous warmings and appeals, Dr. Arabambi has persisted in his unruly behaviour and continued this attacks against HE Peter Obl, in one occasion, calling him “a tribalistics bigot.” As representatives of the LP, we cannot tolerate such actions that undermine the principles and values of our party. Therefore, we openly distance ourselves from Dr. Arabambi and his derogatory remarks.

“Furthermore, we want to call on Dr. Arabambi to cease from his derogatory remarks against H.E Peter Obi, such behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated within our party.

“Sequel to this, we realfirm our unwavering support for HE Peter Obi, who embodies the character and distinguished pririciples that define the Labour Party and the great future of our coüntry’s unity,” they stressed.

The Nineteen LP Chairmen declared that, “We stand in solidarity with him, the Nigeria Labour Congress INLC), the Obidient movement groups and all other stakeholders who are committed to sanitizing the party and upholding its integrity.”

They further stated that, “Next, we wish to make it unequivocally clear that there is no longer any semblance of the so called Apapa faction or Abure faction within our party. The erstwhile Apapa faction was formed out of necessity in response to Barrister Abure’s failure to adhere to a court order restraining him from acting as the national chairman.

“This led proactive members like myself to identify with Baba Apapa, who was at the time the Deputy National Chairman, as the acting National Chairman. However, in the interest of party unity and progression, we have collectively agreed today to the disbandment of these factions and move forward as one cohesive party,” they declared.

The forum of Labour Party Chairmen and Secretaries from Northem extractions stated that, “as some of you may be aware, some of us were once close allies of Julius Abure. However, following a restraining order by the High Court of the Federall Capital Territory, presided by Justice Hamza Muazu, on April 5th, 2023, where Barrister Abure and others were restrained from parading themselves as National officers of the party, we tried hard to let Barrister Julius Abure understand the implication of the said order and the need of him to respect the valid and subsisting court order but all to no avail. As loyal members of the party, we had no choice but to sever ties with him in the interest of our party.”

They added that,”It is with great concern that we highlight the weighty accusations of financial mismanagementt levelled against Barrister Abure. Any individual with a genuine commitment to the party’s welfare and integrity would have willingly resigned from their position pending the outcome of investigations. However, Barrister Abure’s failure to do so speaks volumes about his greed and lack of accountability.”

“Furthermore, Barrister Abure’s claim to the position of National Chairman is illegitimate, as it stems from a purported National Convention that was neither legitimate nor all inclusive. A true leader respects democratic principles and ensures that all members of the party are aduately represented in such crucial derision-making processes,” they added.

By: Yemi Kanji

