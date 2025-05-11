LP Crisis: Nenadi Usman mocks Julius Abure, says leadership claim ‘laughable and insulting’

Acting National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Senator Nenadi Esther Usman, has described the claims by embattled former National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure, that he remains the authentic Chairman of the party as “laughable and insulting” to the intelligence of Nigerians and party faithful.

Her reaction came following a clarification by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on the status of the party’s leadership which described Abure as a former Chairman of the party.

In an earlier post on its official X handle on Friday, INEC had clarified that it had neither pronounced nor restored Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party after the Abure-led National Working Committee (NWC) announced the suspension of Governor Alex Otti of Abia State and five other members of the party.

Abure had however, released a statement where he insisted that he remains the authentic Chairman of the party and urged members to disregard earlier reports that he had been removed.

But in a post on her verified X handle on Saturday night, Usman said Abure and his clique’s continued parading of themselves as LP leaders despite lacking the legal standing, moral credibility, and institutional backing to do so, was aimed at destroying the party for their selfish gains.

She reaffirmed that the party belongs to the people and not to some cabals whose sole aim is to destroy it.

In the post titled, “RE: INEC’S Clarification On Leadership status of the Labour Party,” Usman stressed that Abure’s tenure and legitimacy have long expired, and that no amount of manipulation or media propaganda can resurrect a dead mandate.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), through its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, has today publicly clarified that it has neither pronounced nor restored Mr. Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party,” she wrote.

“This unambiguous disclaimer, issued in real-time and without delay, goes to the very heart of the matter and exposes the falsehoods and desperation that have continued to emanate from Mr. Abure and his collaborators.

“We state emphatically and without equivocation: Mr. Julius Abure is the former National Chairman of the Labour Party. His tenure and legitimacy have long since expired, and no amount of manipulation, media propaganda, or unauthorized press briefings can resurrect a dead mandate.

“It is both laughable and insulting to the intelligence of Nigerians and party faithfuls that Mr. Abure and his clique continue to parade themselves as party leadership despite lacking legal standing, moral credibility, and institutional backing.

“The Labour Party is not a personal enterprise; it is a vehicle of democratic ideals, built and sustained by the collective will of the people.

“We therefore reject in totality the fake news being peddled by Mr. Abure and his self-serving circle. We equally call on all members of the party, civil society, and the general public to disregard such misinformation and stand with truth and justice.

“As the Acting National Chairman of the Labour Party, I reaffirm our commitment remains rooted in integrity, transparency, and the rule of law, not in brigandage or media stunts.

“Let it be known: the era of impunity is over. The Labour Party belongs to the people, not to a cabal.”

