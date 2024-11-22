LP dismisses report of agreement with Tinubu on 2027 election

The Labour Party (LP) has dismissed a report on social media alleging that its leadership has agreed to work with President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election.

The LP National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Obiora Ifoh, made the clarification in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said the party has on several occasions debunked claims of an understanding with the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the 2027 election.

Ifoh said: “As a matter of fact, the Labour Party is the most visible opposition party as of today and our National Chairman, Barr. Abure is the leading voice in the opposition camp and has been most critical of the present government.

“After the 2023 general election, it continued to interrogate the system’s failure and has been very visible playing the role of the opposition, continuously critiquing the policies, proffering solutions and advising the government.

“Recently, the party under the able leadership of Mr. Julius Abure came up with a series of programmes, including the creation of the Electoral Reform Committee.

READ ALSO: Labour Party aims for 20m members ahead of 2027 elections

“With it we hope to enthrone a credible, fair and transparent processes, leading to the selection of leadership in the country, Labour Party being a major victim in the 2023 general election.”

The spokesman said the party had created a political education committee for reorienting citizens on the need to have positive behavioural changes towards politics in Nigeria.

He added that LP had become the first party in Nigeria to attempt to deepen participatory democracy through the introduction of e-membership registration with thousands of people already subscribing.

“All these efforts to reposition the party, for someone to be demarketing such a party in such an unguarded and callous manner, is most ridiculous and unfortunate.

“We are, therefore, challenging Deji Adeyanju and any other person to come up with facts and proofs that either the party leadership or Mr. Abure intends to work for President Bola Tinubu or his party, the APC in 2027.

“Adeyanju’s assertion which is presently trending globally has caused the Labour Party enormous harm and we are demanding that he refrains from causing the party further harm.

“As a political party, we view Deji Adeyanju’s now-viral comments as a criminal defamation, a motivated ploy to ridicule our hard-earned reputation.

“We are, therefore, calling on Mr. Adeyanju to without delay provide facts and evidence to prove that the Labour Party has been ‘bought’ over by President Tinubu.

“He also has a choice to withdraw his ill assertions and apologize to the leadership and millions of members of the Labour Party for the great harm he has caused the party,” he stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now