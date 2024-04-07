Politics
LP kicks against NLC’s planned stakeholders’ meeting, says it’s by ‘drama boys’, ‘attention seekers’
The Julius Abure-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the Labour Party (LP), has dismissed a proposed Labour Party stakeholders meeting organized by the Political Commission of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).
The National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Obiora Ifoh, said this in response to a trending letter of invitation to the event scheduled to hold on Monday.
Iloh described the organizers of the proposed meeting as “drama boys” and “attention seekers.”
He said: “It has come to the knowledge of the leadership of the Labour Party of a letter of invitation trending in some sections of the media purportedly written by some desperate characters in the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC inviting some Nigerians to an illegal stakeholders meeting scheduled to hold on Monday, in Abuja, wherein they propose to appoint a caretaker committee for the Labour Party.
Read also: Nigerian govt stopped electricity subsidy in 2022, Falana claims
“This meeting being organized by some drama boys and attention seeking personalities in the NLC is illegal as we have not authorized it and it is not supported by any law in the land and therefore its outcome, a nullity.
“We are therefore calling on all genuine members of the party to disregard and shun the meeting.
“Few days ago, the Federal Government raise the electricity tariff to about 300 percent and the NLC has neither responded to it or has called out its members to protest the increment but it is quick to convene an unlawful meeting of disgruntled members who are not even party members.
“We are calling on the law enforcement agencies to rise up to the occasion and abort this gathering which may likely degenerate to public nuisance.
“NLC does not have any proprietary right over the Labour Party and therefore cannot continue to lay claim to its ownership.”
