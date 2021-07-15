Lugard is devil’s incarnate, INEC a fraud —Pastor Adefarasin

The Lead Pastor of the House on The Rock Church, Paul Adefarasin has described the British colonial master, Lord Lugard, who amalgamated the Northern and Southern region of the country as a devil incarnate.

He also said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is a fraud, alleging that the numbers obtained during elections, and censuses in the country are all lies.

The cleric stated these during a sermon at his church, the video of which has gone viral on the internet and social media platforms.

“The man, Lord Lugard was a devil incarnate, and what he did to this country, we are suffering it many years later and its time that we must tell the truth,” he stated.

Speaking further, he said “You have got to go into politics and government deliberately. By the way, if we don’t fix some of Nigeria’s problem today, that is this INEC problem, I’ll say it plainly. INEC, put me in trouble if you like, it is a fraud.

“The numbers in Nigeria as far as census is concerned, as far as election is concerned are a lie, and if nobody will speak up about it, the righteous should speak. And our righteousness is not of ourselves, it is of him (God), and he will protect.

“It is screwed now so that the numbers are not properly reflected in our voting. This is the only country in West Africa, when you move from the ocean to the desert and the numbers decrease or rather they increase.

READ ALSO: Pastor Adefarasin, if Nigeria is a scam; then we’re all scammers

“The only country in the world where you move from a large body of water to little, or no water and the numbers increase. It was not Nigerians that started it. It was the parents of Nigeria, who were not good parents.

He charged Christians in politics to behave like the legendary English outlaw hero, Robin Hood, urging them to take from the government and give to the poor.

He warned those who were benefiting from the government, saying “when the judgement comes unless you extricate yourself in the righteousness of God, that’s your own problem.’

Speaking further, he said, “And if you are in the system, you should behave like Robin Hood, take from them and give it to the poor. You should have less so that they can have more.

“I have that sword in my office. The sword of the Lord of Loxley, Robin Hood, why? Because part of my job is to make sure that the wealth of Nigeria is redistributed with evenness.

“How do I do it, it is not by giving the poor, rice, oil at election time. Give them an education and education in today’s age does not have to be formal. We have tablets we can do research and development, and create a curriculum that you can put in the Nigerian mind for cheap.

“That’s why people like the honourable commissioners are there to give us the infrastructure for Wi-Fi so that the poor man can hear good teachings, not just bible teachings, but a curriculum for personal development so that you can create entrepreneurs.”

Join the conversation

Opinions