Latest Sports

Lukaku, Ibrahimovic handed one-match bans following face-off in derby

January 29, 2021
By Ben Ugbana

Inter Milan forward, Romelu Lukaku and AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic have been handed a one-match ban following their face-off during the Milan derby last Tuesday.

Ibrahimovic was given the ban after being shown two yellow cards, one of them for a confrontation with Inter striker Lukaku.

Lukaku was also booked and is banned because it was his second yellow card in this season’s Coppa Italia.

Read Also: ‘We are all equal’ – Ibrahimovic denies racially abusing Lukaku in Milan derby

Both players were on the scoresheet at the San Siro for their respective clubs, before substitute Christian Eriksen scored a superb free-kick in the 97th minute to give Inter Milan at 2-1 victory.

Ibrahimovic was dismissed 13 minutes into the second half for a foul on former Manchester City defender Aleksandar Kolarov.

The dramatic Coppa Italia victory sent Inter to the semifinals of the competition.

Latest posts by Ben Ugbana (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ben Ugbana

View all posts
/* ]]> */