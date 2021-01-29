Lukaku, Ibrahimovic handed one-match bans following face-off in derby

Inter Milan forward, Romelu Lukaku and AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic have been handed a one-match ban following their face-off during the Milan derby last Tuesday.

Ibrahimovic was given the ban after being shown two yellow cards, one of them for a confrontation with Inter striker Lukaku.

Lukaku was also booked and is banned because it was his second yellow card in this season’s Coppa Italia.

Read Also: ‘We are all equal’ – Ibrahimovic denies racially abusing Lukaku in Milan derby

Both players were on the scoresheet at the San Siro for their respective clubs, before substitute Christian Eriksen scored a superb free-kick in the 97th minute to give Inter Milan at 2-1 victory.

Ibrahimovic was dismissed 13 minutes into the second half for a foul on former Manchester City defender Aleksandar Kolarov.

The dramatic Coppa Italia victory sent Inter to the semifinals of the competition.

