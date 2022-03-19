Lukaku, Ziyech fire Chelsea past Boro into FA Cup semifinal

Chelsea have zoomed into the semifinal of the FA Cup after beating Middlesbrough 2-0 in their quarterfinal clash on Saturday night.

Goals by Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech were enough for the Blues to seal their place in the last four of the competition.

Lukaku’s goal was his 12th goal of the season for Chelsea, with the Belgian scoring in the 15th minute before Ziyech sealed the win midway through the first half.

Middlesbrough had knocked out Manchester United and Tottenham on their way to the quarter-finals but failed to get past another Premier League side.

Read Also: Arsenal boost Premier League top-four hopes with win at Villa

Chelsea could have grabbed a late third when substitute Timo Werner met a free-kick but Middlesbrough goalkeeper Joe Lumley did well to palm away.

Chelsea will find out who they will play in the semi-finals, which will be played at Wembley on 16 and 17 April, when the draw is made on Sunday.

Manchester City, Everton, Crystal Palace and Liverpool are the other Premier League sides that are playing in the quarter-final.

