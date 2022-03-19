Sports
Lukaku, Ziyech fire Chelsea past Boro into FA Cup semifinal
Chelsea have zoomed into the semifinal of the FA Cup after beating Middlesbrough 2-0 in their quarterfinal clash on Saturday night.
Goals by Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech were enough for the Blues to seal their place in the last four of the competition.
Lukaku’s goal was his 12th goal of the season for Chelsea, with the Belgian scoring in the 15th minute before Ziyech sealed the win midway through the first half.
Middlesbrough had knocked out Manchester United and Tottenham on their way to the quarter-finals but failed to get past another Premier League side.
Read Also: Arsenal boost Premier League top-four hopes with win at Villa
Chelsea could have grabbed a late third when substitute Timo Werner met a free-kick but Middlesbrough goalkeeper Joe Lumley did well to palm away.
Chelsea will find out who they will play in the semi-finals, which will be played at Wembley on 16 and 17 April, when the draw is made on Sunday.
Manchester City, Everton, Crystal Palace and Liverpool are the other Premier League sides that are playing in the quarter-final.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...