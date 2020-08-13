Lukman alleges plans to forcefully return Oshiomhole as APC Chairman

There are plans some leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to forcefully return Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the sacked National Chairman of the party back into office, Salihu Lukman, the outspoken Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has said.

According to Lukman in a correspondence with the caretaker committee of the APC on Wednesday, there were moves to undermine the Governor Mai Mala Buni– led Caretaker/Convention Working Committee to achieve the goal ahead of the party’s national convention billed to hold before the end of the year.

He said: “Everything is being done to ensure that the internal politics of the party is manipulated to create a situation whereby Oshiomhole is forcefully made a contender for the position of the national chairman at the extra ordinary APC national convention.”

Lukman, who was very critical of the leadership of Oshiomhole, also alleged that part of the plot was to use the Edo governorship poll to bully APC leaders to submission.

“Ordinarily, this should not be a problem. However, given that unacceptable strategies are being deployed to blackmail and bully all leaders of the party to make Edo election the only priority of the party makes it very disturbing.

“Even more disturbing is the clear indication that Oshiomhole and a section of the APC leadership that is working with Oshiomhole are not preparing to approach the Edo election based on fair contests. Not even the request of President Muhammadu Buhari for ‘a transparent process so that the confidence of the people will be strengthened’ is guiding the management of the Edo campaign.”

The PGF DG however called on the Buni-led caretaker/convention committee to encourage internal debate without intimidating members who hold divergent/dissenting views from those held by leaders, while also suggesting the convening of a dedicated session of the national caucus to review the 2019 general elections, including Kogi and Bayelsa elections, and now preparations for Edo and Ondo governorship polls.

Lukman, who encouraged the Buni-led caretaker committee to convene a NEC meeting to consider and approve proposed activities of the caretaker committee up to the extraordinary national convention, also urged the committee to commence processes of membership recruitment/verification to lead to reformation of leadership of the party from wards, local government, states to the national convention.

He also advocated for setting up of a constitutional review panel which should be able to submit proposals for amendment of the APC constitution.

