Lukman dares Adamu, Omisore to expel him for exposing wrongdoings in APC

The Vice-Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), North-West, Salihu Lukman, on Friday, dared the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, to expel him for making public the wrongdoings in the party.

Lukman has repeatedly criticised Adamu and the party’s National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, over the poor handling of the party’s affairs.

In April, he filed a suit against the duo at the Federal High Court, Abuja, for failing to make public the APC’s financial records.

Lukman also asked Adamu to give an account of all the funds accrued to the party from the sale of forms ahead of the last general election.

He later withdrew the suit following intervention by concerned party members.

In his latest letter addressed to Adamu and Omisore, the APC chieftain vowed that he would not be bullied into compromising his position on the management of the party and challenged the two men to expel him for exposing their wrongdoings.

He stressed that such expulsion would not stop him from demanding accountability or respect for the party’s constitution in handling its affairs.

Lukman wrote: “Nobody, no matter how highly placed should imagine that the best way to win debates and contestation is to bully and blackmail opponents. I can guarantee you; no amount of bullying will stop the campaign to return APC to constitutional order.

“By the way, you are free to expel me from APC, but you cannot expel me as a citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. APC is not a private property. It is a public political organisation with rules, which must be respected. Sen. Adamu and Sen. Omisore can block organs of the APC from meeting to the extent that other leaders of the party are willing to permit.

“No one can block me, in anyway, from discharging my right to engage the issues both as Nigerian and as a member of APC, expelled or not. For your information, I am currently working to document all these experiences, which I will publish, God willing, so that it contribute to the body of knowledge in the development of party politics in Nigeria.

“Whether you respect my right to hold membership of APC or not, I can proudly say that my publications will remain references for anyone who wishes to understudy the APC for the foreseeable future.

“Perhaps, let me also indulge the National Chairman, Sen. Adamu by informing him that contrary to his campaign of slander against me, I consider myself a very successful person. Unlike the lies he enjoys telling NWC members that I was sacked in five places, in all the places I worked, I left credible records, and they are all there to be verified.”

