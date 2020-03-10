LUTH discharges index Lassa fever patient

The University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, said on Tuesday the index Lassa fever patient has been discharged.

The Chairman of LUTH Medical Advisory Committee, Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo, who disclosed this in a statement, said the patient has recovered from the disease.

He said: “The index Lassa Fever case with us has done very well. We were able to successfully manage the case and he has been discharged today (Tuesday). Well done to all team members,” he said.

The patient who tested positive for the Lassa fever on February 19 was isolated at the hospital.

