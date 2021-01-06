LUTH urges Nigerians to take COVID-19 protocols seriously

The Lagos University Teaching Hospital LUTH, on Wednesday, warned Nigerians that the second wave of COVID-19 was easily transmissible and more dangerous than the first one.

This was made known in an announcement by the Chief Medical Director of LUTH, Prof Chris Bode, where he urged Nigerians to take COVID-19 protocols seriously.

Prof Bode said that there was a dramatic increase in the cases of the virus and the hospital may be overwhelmed if the spread was not controlled.

He said :“We have seen an upsurge of people treating malaria instead of going for COVID19 test. Most of the people that have died from the disease went to the hospital late for diagnosis and treatment.

READ ALSO: Nigeria now experiencing second wave of Covid-19, LUTH doctors warn

“This is to alarm the people but rather to alert us all to what is important and call on each person to do again what we have done well before.

“We implore Nigerians to do whatever is needed to save our people.

He added that “The present thread is worrisome and if it continues, it will overrun our capacity before we can ramp up again to catch up.”

Join the conversation

Opinions