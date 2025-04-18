MACBAN urge Tinubu to issue presidential order to protect herdsmen

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to issue a presidential order mandating security agencies to ensure effective security for pastoralist communities across the country.

National Secretary-General of MACBAN, Alhaji Bello Gotomo, who made the appeal in a statement on Friday in Abuja, also urged the Federal Government to end all forms of alleged discriminatory practices against pastoralists in the country.

Gotomo said the Fulani people have faced persistent discrimination, ethnic profiling, and mistreatment in Nigeria and only an executive order by the president would put a stop to them.

The MACBAN Secretary further reiterated the need for the National Security Adviser to implement concrete measures to address the alleged ethnic profiling, stigmatisation and scapegoating of pastoralists.

Gotomo cited recent incidents of alleged unlawful arrests and inhumane treatment of Fulani herders at Opere Market in Kabba Local Government Area of Kogi State, which he described as part of a growing trend of injustice.

He also appealed to the National Human Rights Commission and international bodies to intervene, highlighting ongoing grievances about ethnic scapegoating of Fulani herders in connection with national security issues.

“Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria calls on the federal government, the National Human Rights Commission and the international community to urgently intervene,’ the statement reads.

“The Nigerian government must ensure accountability, justice, and protection for all citizens regardless of ethnicity,” Gotomo said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now