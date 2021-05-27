Macron seeks forgiveness for France's role in Rwanda genocide | Ripples Nigeria

International
Macron seeks forgiveness for France’s role in Rwanda genocide
French President Emmanuel Macron has publicly acknowledged France’s “overwhelming responsibility” in the 1994 genocide in Rwanda, saying only the survivors could give “the gift of forgiveness.”
Following a visit to the Gisozi memorial in Rwanda’s capital Kigali, on Thursday, Macron said, “France did not understand that, while trying to prevent a regional conflict or a civil war, it was in fact standing by the side of a genocidal regime.
“By doing so, it endorsed an overwhelming responsibility.
“On this path, only those who went through the night can, maybe, forgive us, give us the gift of forgiveness.”
This happens to be the strongest public admission of responsibility from a French leader to date.
READ ALSO: Rwanda accuses France of responsibility in 1994 genocide
However, while the French president said his country was “not complicit” in the genocide as the killers were not French, he vowed that “no suspected genocide perpetrator will be able to avoid justice” because “recognising our past is also – and above all else – continuing the work of justice.”
Meanwhile, activists have been calling for the prosecution of perpetrators, some of whom have been living in France for years.
Macron’s visit to Kigali is meant to mark a final step in the normalisation of relations between France and Rwanda, long outweighed by France’s involvement in the genocide.
In 1994, around 800,000 mainly ethnic Tutsis were killed by Hutu militias supported by the Rwandan government.
France was accused of failing to prevent the genocide and of supporting the Hutu regime, even after the massacres had started.
By Victor Uzoho
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...