Macron tests positive for COVID-19, goes into isolation

The French President, Emmanuel Macron, has proceeded on self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

The office of the president (Elysée Palace) said in a statement on Thursday that Macron went into self-isolation after he tested positive for COVID-19.

“The president (Macron) tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, the statement said, adding he was tested after the “onset of the first symptoms.”

“President Macron will now, in accordance with national regulations, “self isolate for seven days. He will continue to work and carry out his activities remotely.”

France this week ended a 42-day national lockdown, replacing the measure with a curfew to help deal with soaring cases.

The country has 2.5 million COVID-19 confirmed cases with more than 59,400 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

It is still unknown how Macron contracted the virus but his office said it was identifying any close contacts he had made in recent days.

