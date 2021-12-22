Madagascan minister swims for 12 hours to safety after rescue helicopter crashes at sea

The Madagascan Police Minister, Serge Gelle, who was part of a rescue team searching for survivors in a cargo ship that sank on Tuesday off the northeast coast of the country with 138 passengers on board, said he swam for 12 hours after his helicopter crashed at sea during the mission.

Gelle had been part of a team searching the northeast coast of the country after a cargo ship illegally carrying 138 passengers sank.

At least 64 people reportedly died in the boat accident, with a further 24 still missing while 50 survivors have been found, officials report.

Gelle was leading the rescue team when the helicopter he and two others were in crashed into the sea and, according to him, he had to swim for over 12 hours to the shore before he was picked up and taken to a hospital.

Narrating his miraculous escape, Gelle said:

“I am alive, I arrived safely in Mahambo and I am grateful to all fishers and villagers of Mahambo, also to the hotel manager Mr Jason.

“I have been swimming from yesterday at 7.30 pm to today 7.30 am. It wasn’t my time to die, thanks to God.”

He also thanked God that the two other security officials who were with him in the helicopter also survived.

President Andry Rajoelina has paid tribute to those who died, and wrote on Twitter:

“My thoughts are with the victims and their bereaved loved ones. I solemnly pray for the rest of their souls.

“My thoughts are also on the helicopter pilot, Colonel Hery Rakotomiliarison and Colonel Olivier Andrianambinina sent to the area, victims of a crash, still missing. Courage to their loved ones and their families in this ordeal.

“I salute the entire dedication of the Secretary of State for the Gendarmerie, General Serge Gellé and Chief Warrant Officer Andrianarison Laitsara Jimmy, survivors of the crash while their helicopter went to the aid of the castaways.”

