International
Madagascar foils assassination attempt on president, arrests French, Malagasy suspects
The office of the prosecutor general in Madagascar has disclosed that it foiled an assassination attempt on the country’s President, Andry Rajoelina, and arrested several “foreign and Malagasy” suspects.
According to the office, among the several people arrested in the Indian Ocean island nation were two French nationals, “as part of an investigation for undermining state security”.
Read also: Hospitals reach full capacity in Madagascar, as covid-19 cases surge
In a statement released last night, prosecutor Berthine Razafiarivony, said, “Several foreign and Madagascar nationals were arrested on Tuesday, July 20, as part of an investigation into an attack on state security.
“At this stage of the investigation, which is ongoing, the prosecutor-general’s office assures we will shed light on this case.”
It would be recalled that during the country’s Independence Day celebrations on June 26, the gendarmerie announced that they had foiled an assassination attempt on their boss, General Richard Ravalomanana, who is also the president’s right-hand man.
