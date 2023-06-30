Madonna discharged from hospital after suffering bacterial infection

American pop star Madonna has been discharged from hospital after suffering a serious bacterial infection.

The 64-year-old landed in the Intensive Care Unit of a New York hospital after she was found unresponsive on Saturday and was immediately placed on surveillance by doctors.

Madonna’s longtime manager, Guy Oseary, said in a post on Instagram moments later that the multiple Grammy award-winners developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several days stay in the ICU.

The singer’s diagnosis forced her management team to hold a crisis meeting on Zoom last Sunday amid fears that she might not survive the infection after she was rushed to the hospital.

However, the singer has been discharged from the hospital and recuperating at home to the delight of her fans.

In a statement on Thursday, Oseary said Madonna is expected to make a full recovery and would delay her 84th birthday tour due to start on July 15.

He said: “At this time we need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.

“We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

