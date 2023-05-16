Entertainment
Madonna explains why she initially rejected idea of having kids
American singer, songwriter, and actress Madonna Louise Ciccone popularly known in music circles as Madonna has explained why she initially rejected the idea of having children.
The musician dubbed ‘The Queen’ of pop who opened up in a post on her official Instagram page, said that she initially rejected the idea of having kids because she associated motherhood with sacrifice, suffering, and ultimately death.
The 64-year-old pop star who made the revelation while describing her difficult journey into motherhood in her post shared on Mother’s Day also added that when she eventually became a mother she was surprised at how prepared she was.
“I rejected the idea of being a mother well into my 30s because I associated motherhood with sacrifice, suffering, and ultimately death, and I wanted none of that,” she confessed.
“When I finally did become a mother, I was astonished at how grounded I felt,” the Vogue singer continued, “but also dazed and confused as to how I would figure out the balancing act between being a good mother and an uncompromising artiste.”
Later in the post, Madonna described motherhood as a gift that gives the “highest highs” and “lowest lows”.
“Every mother knows there are no manuals or rule books to follow,” she remarked. “You have to dive in and figure it out.”
