﻿ Madonna explains why she initially rejected idea of having kids

American singer, songwriter, and actress Madonna Louise Ciccone popularly known in music circles as Madonna has explained why she initially rejected the idea of having children.

The musician dubbed ‘The Queen’ of pop who opened up in a post on her official Instagram page, said that she initially rejected the idea of having kids because she associated motherhood with sacrifice, suffering, and ultimately death.

The 64-year-old pop star who made the revelation while describing her difficult journey into motherhood in her post shared on Mother’s Day also added that when she eventually became a mother she was surprised at how prepared she was.

READ ALSO:Madonna, Guy Ritchie work out custody deal for their son

“I rejected the idea of being a mother well into my 30s because I associated motherhood with sacrifice, suffering, and ultimately death, and I wanted none of that,” she confessed.

“When I finally did become a mother, I was astonished at how grounded I felt,” the Vogue singer continued, “but also dazed and confused as to how I would figure out the balancing act between being a good mother and an uncompromising artiste.”

Later in the post, Madonna described motherhood as a gift that gives the “highest highs” and “lowest lows”.

“Every mother knows there are no manuals or rule books to follow,” she remarked. “You have to dive in and figure it out.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now