Madrid derby ends in Real’s favour as Atletico’s late fightback fails

La Liga champions Real Madrid have defeated city rivals Atletico 2-1 to win the Madrid Derby in a league clash on Sunday.

Hosts Atletico were trailing 2-0 on the 83rd minute when they responded through Mario Hermoso as they continue to push for at least a point from the game.

But Real held on, and Atletico ended the game with 10 men as goalscorer Hermoso was sent off for a second yellow card.

It was his fourth La Liga red card in 131 games.

Real Madrid got ahead in the 18th minute when Rodrigo scored before Federico Valverde doubled the visitors’ lead before halftime.

The victory for Carlo Ancelotti side was their sixth in six games this season, leaving them at the top of the league with perfect record.

Real last won their opening six games in 1987-88.

Earlier in the La Liga, Villarreal were held to a 1-1 draw by Sevilla; Real Betis defeated Girona 2-1; Real Sociedad beat Espanyol 2-1; and Getafe stunned their hosts Osasuna 2-0.

