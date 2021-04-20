Madrid president Perez says breakaway Super League created to 'save football' | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
Madrid president Perez says breakaway Super League created to ‘save football’
President of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez has told those who care to listen that the creation of the European Super League was in the interest of football.
The Super League is a breakaway from the UEFA Champions League by 12 major European clubs, with reports saying an additional three clubs would also join.
Real Madrid, Atletico and Barcelona are the Spanish sides among the 12.
Serie A’s Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus as well as Premier League’s ‘big six’ of Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham complete the group.
Fans and other football stakeholders have expressed their disappointment over the move, but Perez said the move had been made because young people were “no longer interested in football” because of “a lot of poor quality games”.
“Whenever there is change, there are always people who oppose it,” he said.
Read Also: New 36-team UEFA Champions League format agreed, to begin 2024
“We are doing this to save football at this critical moment,” Perez told Spanish TV show El Chiringuito de Jugones.
“If we continue with the Champions League there is less and less interest and then it’s over.”
The UEFA has announced a new 36-team Champions League format on Monday by UEFA, with starting date set for 2024, but Perez believes it is not workable.
“The new format which starts in 2024 is absurd. In 2024, we are all dead.
“In the ’50s, it was a similar situation. Uefa and Fifa went against the new European Cup, but that competition changed football,” he added.
It is yet to be known what the repercussions would be for the clubs involved in the European Super League, but there are threats by FIFA and UEFA to ban teams and players involved from international tournaments like World Cup and Euro.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Madrid president Perez says breakaway Super League created to ‘save football’
President of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez has told those who care to listen that the creation of the European Super...
New 36-team UEFA Champions League format agreed, to begin 2024
The plans for a revamped 36-team Champions League have been agreed on Monday by the European football governing body, UEFA....
Tottenham sack Mourinho, entire coaching staff after 17 months in charge
Jose Mourinho and his entire coaching staff have been sacked by Tottenham Hotspur after 17 months in charge at the...
Iheanacho fires Leicester into first FA Cup final since 1969
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho scored the decisive goal as Leicester City pipped Southampton to reach the FA Cup final....
UEFA frowns at 12 major clubs signing up to breakaway Super League
The European football governing body, UEFA has condemned plans by 12 major clubs on the continent that are signing up...
Latest Tech News
Japan-based VC secures $18.4m to support African startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Japan-based VC secures...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Better tagged the week of the great debate following the Twitter’s choice to situate its African headquarters in Ghana. Some...
3 easy steps to repair your damaged PDF documents
If you are here because you are having issues with your PDF file, then you are in the right place!...
Elon Musk moves to manage paralysis with brain microchips. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Elon Musk vows...
Nigerian innovation hubs make list of new AfriLabs members. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian innovation hubs...
Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts AI to improve business model. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts...