Mafab Communications to miss 5G network rollout, secures new deadline

Mafab Communications Limited will miss the deadline to rollout 5G network, after securing license alongside MTN Nigeria nine months ago, defeating Airtel Africa in a bidding round.

MTN Nigeria and Mafab Communications were given until Wedenesday, August 24, 2022 to rollout the 5G network for public usage, but Mafab has now requested for an extension.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has granted the request, giving Mafab Communications a five-month extension for its 5G network rollout, which means it now has until January 2023.

In a statement released by on Sunday, the company blamed the delay in obtaining Unified Operational License (USAL) and numbering plan as reason for not meeting deadline.

Mafab Communications received the Unified Operational License and numbering plan at the end of July, making it impossible for the company to rollout the 5G network, which the firm and MTN paid $273.6 million each for.

Chairman of the telecoms firm, Musbahu Bashir said, “We are fully committed to bringing the benefits of 5G services to Nigerians and deploying a network that will drive economic development with increased broadband capabilities nationwide.

“I have no doubt that the service will help deliver improvements in the fields of education, business, smart cities and entertainment.

“The goal remains to launch before the 5-month extension period and we will be sharing more information in the near future”, the statement reads.

