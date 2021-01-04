Magistrate, children, occupy Cross River Govt House over two years unpaid salaries

A female Magistrate, Safiya Iyeh Ashipu, of the Chief Magistrate Court, Odukpani, Cross River State, and her two children, have occupied the Government House in Calabar, the state capital, begging Governor Ben Ayade to come to their aid and pay her salaries and entitlements of over two years.

Ashipu, who says she is a single mother, is calling on Ayade to pay her money so she would be able to take care of her family as they are dying of hunger.

Ashipu and her two children who stormed Ayade’s office on Monday, January 4, carrying placards with inscriptions such as “Your Excellency, I am a single mother of two; I have not been paid for two years; please pay me;” “Your Excellency, my Governor, you have the power to help and change our lives for the better; please pay our mother;” and “Your Excellency, my Governor, please help me complete my treatment, please pay my mother her two years’ salaries,” vowed never to leave the Governor’s office until he pays her.

According to witnesses, the protesting mother and children were harassed by the police who seized her phones and tried to chase them out of the premises of the Governors’ office but they stood their grounds and said they would not move until Ayade addresses them.

She was heard screaming:

“I will not leave until Governor Ben Ayade pays my two years salaries. I am a single mother of two and I can barely feed my family. I have not been paid my salaries for two years. One of my children has been sick and I need money for his treatment. Do you want my child to die?

“My landlord is on my neck as I cannot pay my house rent. We will remain here until I am paid.”

