Magistrate Court sacks case against Senator Abbo who assaulted woman

The case of assault on a nursing mother instituted against Senator Elisha Abbo has been dismissed by a Magistrate Court in Zuba, Abuja.

Flowing a video that showed Abbo assaulting a woman, Osimibibra Warmate, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on July 8, 2019 charged the senator representing Adamawa-North before the magistrate court for assault.

In her testimony, during the trial, Warmate told the court that she was attacked by the senator at a Pleasure Chest S*x Toy Shop in Wuse 2, Abuja on May 11, 2019.

READ ALSO: Senator Abbo weeps as he apologises for assaulting nursing mother (video)

However, after Warmate and a police ASP, Mary Daniel, who investigated the matter testified in the case, Abbo filed a no-case submission.

Ruling on Abbo’s no-case submission, the court Magistrate, Abdullahi Ilelah, held that the police and the applicant failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the lawmaker actually committed the offence levelled against him.

The judgment came despite the fact that Senator Abbo had, in a televised press conference, apologised to the victim and Nigerians for his alleged act.

Join the conversation

Opinions