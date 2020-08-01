Latest Politics Top Stories

Magistrate Court sacks case against Senator Abbo who assaulted woman

August 1, 2020
More headaches for Sen Abbo, as Senate sets up c'ttee to probe his 'assault' of nursing mother
By Ripples Nigeria

The case of assault on a nursing mother instituted against Senator Elisha Abbo has been dismissed by a Magistrate Court in Zuba, Abuja.

Flowing a video that showed Abbo assaulting a woman, Osimibibra Warmate, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on July 8, 2019 charged the senator representing Adamawa-North before the magistrate court for assault.

In her testimony, during the trial, Warmate told the court that she was attacked by the senator at a Pleasure Chest S*x Toy Shop in Wuse 2, Abuja on May 11, 2019.

READ ALSO: Senator Abbo weeps as he apologises for assaulting nursing mother (video)

However, after Warmate and a police ASP, Mary Daniel, who investigated the matter testified in the case, Abbo filed a no-case submission.

Ruling on Abbo’s no-case submission, the court Magistrate, Abdullahi Ilelah, held that the police and the applicant failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the lawmaker actually committed the offence levelled against him.

The judgment came despite the fact that Senator Abbo had, in a televised press conference, apologised to the victim and Nigerians for his alleged act.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!