Magistrate refuses bail for teenagers accused of damaging school fence

Two teenagers, Samson Adedeji and Nurudeen Lawal, both 19, were on Monday refused bail by Magistrate Modupe Awodele when they were arraigned in her court.

They were accused of allegedly damaging the perimeter fence of Baptist High School 111, Gbodofon, in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The Magistrate ordered the teenagers remanded at the Ilesha Correctional Centre despite a no opposition submission to their bail application by the police prosecutor, Bankole Awoyemi, after the defence counsels, Kayode Ajibola and Julie Olorunfemi, applied for their bail.

The police prosecutor had told the court that the duo committed the offences on or before January 28, 2020, at the Gbodofon area, by conducting themselves in manners likely to cause the breach of the peace when they wilfully and unlawfully damaged the perimeter fence of the school.

Bankole added that the offences contravened sections 451, 249(1) (d) and 249(3) of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Vol. ll, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

The defendants however pleaded not guilty to the two counts preferred against them.

