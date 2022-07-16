Magixx issues apology to Don Jazzy over feud with fans

Budding Mavins records singer, Magixx, has tendered an open apology to his boss, Don Jazzy, and fans for his misdemeanor on Friday.

Magixx had engaged in an altercation with fans on social media who tried to troll him when he dropped a tweet which was interpreted as him commenting on the Buju, Ruger and Omah Lay drama.

Twitter influencers Mbah and Valking took to his comment section to give him advice and troll him for the comment but he took it personal and went on attack mode.

Hours after the messy online exchange, Magixx apologised for his actions and said he regrets it because he could have handled everything in a better way.

He wrote;

”MY ACTIONS TODAY, I REALLY DO REGRET… NOT BECAUSE OF ANYTHING, BUT BECAUSE I KNOW BETTER AND COULD HAVE HANDLED THINGS BETTER.

“THIS IS A SINCERE APOLOGY TO EVERYONE, DON JAZZY AND TO THE MAVIN FAMILY. I’M TRULY SORRY. PERMIT ME TO BE HUMAN THIS ONCE.”

My actions today, I really do regret… not because of anything, but because I know better and could have handled things better. This is a sincere apology to everyone, Donjazzy and to the Mavin family. I’m truly sorry. Permit me to be human this once. — Magixx (@Iam_Magixx) July 15, 2022

