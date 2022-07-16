Entertainment
Magixx issues apology to Don Jazzy over feud with fans
Budding Mavins records singer, Magixx, has tendered an open apology to his boss, Don Jazzy, and fans for his misdemeanor on Friday.
Magixx had engaged in an altercation with fans on social media who tried to troll him when he dropped a tweet which was interpreted as him commenting on the Buju, Ruger and Omah Lay drama.
Twitter influencers Mbah and Valking took to his comment section to give him advice and troll him for the comment but he took it personal and went on attack mode.
Read also:Don Jazzy’s protegee, Magixx, claims he was misunderstood for calling Wizkid’s song ‘stupid’
Hours after the messy online exchange, Magixx apologised for his actions and said he regrets it because he could have handled everything in a better way.
He wrote;
”MY ACTIONS TODAY, I REALLY DO REGRET… NOT BECAUSE OF ANYTHING, BUT BECAUSE I KNOW BETTER AND COULD HAVE HANDLED THINGS BETTER.
“THIS IS A SINCERE APOLOGY TO EVERYONE, DON JAZZY AND TO THE MAVIN FAMILY. I’M TRULY SORRY. PERMIT ME TO BE HUMAN THIS ONCE.”
My actions today, I really do regret… not because of anything, but because I know better and could have handled things better. This is a sincere apology to everyone, Donjazzy and to the Mavin family. I’m truly sorry. Permit me to be human this once.
— Magixx (@Iam_Magixx) July 15, 2022
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...