International
Magnitude-7 earthquake hits Acapulco, one person feared dead as buildings collapse
A powerful earthquake struck near the Pacific resort city of Acapulco on Tuesday night, killing at least one person and causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City hundreds of kilometers away.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 7 and was centered about 10 miles northeast of Acapulco.
Guerrero state Governor, Hector Astudillo revealed late Tuesday night that one person had been killed by a falling post in the town of Coyuca de Benitez near Acapulco.
Astudillo said the tsunami alert center had not registered any variations in the sea level. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center later said the threat of potential waves had passed.
The mayor of Acapulco, Adela Román, said in a statement that “there is no really serious situation” so far and no reports of casualties.
“There are nervous breakdowns; people are worried because there have been aftershocks,” she said, adding that there are “many gas leaks in many places” as well as some landslides and fallen walls.
Before the first death was reported, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said via Twitter that authorities in the four states that most felt the earthquake told him there were no victims or serious damage beyond some collapsed walls and falling rocks.
“Fortunately there is no serious damage,” he said.
