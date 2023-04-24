Magnus Abe backs Rivers election tribunal relocation to Abuja

Senator Magnus Abe, a candidate for governor on the Social Democratic Party’s ticket in Rivers State, has provided an explanation of his position on the State Election Petition Tribunal’s transfer from Port Harcourt to Abuja.

Abe made the comments in a statement issued by his spokesman, Parry Psaro-Benson on Sunday.

He said that the state’s citizens would benefit most from the relocation.

If the tribunal had been located in the Rivets State Capital, according to Abe, it would have been difficult for opposition political parties and their candidates to attend.

The statement read, “I think that anybody who has been watching developments in Rivers State will see that there was really no way the tribunal could sit in Port Harcourt.

“Even the opportunity for members of the opposition parties to access INEC office in Port Harcourt and be able to get materials or information from INEC to enable them to present their petitions before the tribunal was physically and violently resisted.

READ ALSO:2023: Magnus Abe joins SDP to pursue governorship ambition

“People were beaten up; nobody could go near the INEC office. The place was kept under siege and the police allowed this to go on for days. Nothing was done to bring it under control.”

Continuing, he said, “So, clearly, the option of the tribunal actually sitting in Port Harcourt to do any meaningful work; anybody who has been watching events in the state knows that it was not even an option.

“There is no way anybody could have been able to go before the tribunal in Port Harcourt and be able to make a case.

“Even the tribunal is also made up of human beings, who also fear for their lives. The volatile political atmosphere in the State affected everybody and affected everything.

“I think that at the end of the day, the tribunal had no option than to relocate to Abuja, where we believe that everybody will get a better opportunity to be able to present their cases.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now