Politics
Magnus Abe backs Rivers election tribunal relocation to Abuja
Senator Magnus Abe, a candidate for governor on the Social Democratic Party’s ticket in Rivers State, has provided an explanation of his position on the State Election Petition Tribunal’s transfer from Port Harcourt to Abuja.
Abe made the comments in a statement issued by his spokesman, Parry Psaro-Benson on Sunday.
He said that the state’s citizens would benefit most from the relocation.
If the tribunal had been located in the Rivets State Capital, according to Abe, it would have been difficult for opposition political parties and their candidates to attend.
The statement read, “I think that anybody who has been watching developments in Rivers State will see that there was really no way the tribunal could sit in Port Harcourt.
“Even the opportunity for members of the opposition parties to access INEC office in Port Harcourt and be able to get materials or information from INEC to enable them to present their petitions before the tribunal was physically and violently resisted.
READ ALSO:2023: Magnus Abe joins SDP to pursue governorship ambition
“People were beaten up; nobody could go near the INEC office. The place was kept under siege and the police allowed this to go on for days. Nothing was done to bring it under control.”
Continuing, he said, “So, clearly, the option of the tribunal actually sitting in Port Harcourt to do any meaningful work; anybody who has been watching events in the state knows that it was not even an option.
“There is no way anybody could have been able to go before the tribunal in Port Harcourt and be able to make a case.
“Even the tribunal is also made up of human beings, who also fear for their lives. The volatile political atmosphere in the State affected everybody and affected everything.
“I think that at the end of the day, the tribunal had no option than to relocate to Abuja, where we believe that everybody will get a better opportunity to be able to present their cases.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...