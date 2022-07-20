Politics
Magnus Abe gives reason for leaving APC, says problem with Amaechi political
The former Senator representing River South-East Senatorial District, Magnus Abe, on Wednesday explained why he dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The former had earlier on Wednesday announced his exit from the ruling party.
He, however, reaffirmed his support for the presidential bid of the party’s flag bearer, Bola Tinubu.
Abe, who featured in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, said he left the APC because the interest of the party’s members in Rivers State was not taken into consideration.
He also insisted that his problem with the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, was political and not personal.
READ ALSO: Magnus Abe worried about Rivers APC chances if ‘outsider’ wins guber primaries
The duo had been at loggerhead since 2019.
The feud between Amaechi and Abe cost APC the state governorship election three years ago.
Abe said: “ Everybody knows that I have always given Amaechi 100 percent support in all he does.
“When he wanted to vie for the Rivers State governor, I supported him 100%. Even when he encountered problems, I still gave him my 100 percent support.
“Why can’t he do the same for me? My problem with Amaechi is not personal. I think it is political.”
