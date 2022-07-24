Politics
Magnus Abe missing as INEC releases list of Rivers governorship candidates
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday released the names of candidates from 16 political parties cleared to take part in the 2023 governorship election in Rivers State.
However, the former Senator representing River South-East Senatorial District, Magnus Abe, who dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) last week, was conspicuously missing from the list.
Ibraye Tonte of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Somiari Victor of the Action Alliance (AA) were the two youngest candidates on the list at 37, with Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, serving as Tonte’s running mate.
READ ALSO: About 7m eligible voters registered in Lagos – INEC
A former Rivers Accountant General, Fubara Siminayi, will represent the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while the millionaire investor, Tonye Cole, was listed as the APC candidate in the state.
Other candidates are – Fingesi Tamie (The Action Democratic Party), Cookey Sophia (Zenith Labour Party), Dada Obele Joseph Ngechu (African Action Congress) and Pronen Maurice (Social Democratic Party).
Others are – Dumo Lulu-Briggs (Accord Party), Faye-Ofori Churchill (Allied Peoples Movement), Nwanze Michael (Boot Party), Sobomabo Jackrich (National Rescue Movement), and Gborogbosi Gabriel (Action Peoples Party).
