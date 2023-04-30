Magnus Abe withdraws petition challenging outcome of Rivers governorship poll

The Social Democratic Party’s (SDP) governorship candidate in Rivers State, Magnus Abe, has withdrawn his petition against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the conduct of the election. Abe had challenged the outcome of the March 18 governorship election won by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Siminaliayi Fubara. The SDP candidate, who addressed his party supporters at the party’s state headquarters in Port Harcourt on Sunday, said he took the decision to withdraw the petition in the interest of the state. He said: “The interest of our state has always been and will remain paramount to me. We cannot at any stage of our politics put our own interest above the interest of those who have sacrificed so much to follow us. “We cannot also put our ego above every other consideration in our state. We must learn as politicians to be pragmatic and put the interest of Rivers State and Rivers people above every other interest. READ ALSO:

“More importantly, it is in the interest of our state that we begin to reduce the bickering and confusion that is in our state, in order to give all of us an opportunity to be able to move forward with our lives.

“I take this decision very conscious of the pain, of the trauma, and of the confusion it will bring to all of you.”

He dismissed claims by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, that he was de-marketing the state with his comments after the election.

The ex-All Progress Congress (APC) also rejected the governor’s claim that he was targeting an appointment in the administration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

