Magu begs British government to extradite Diezani over alleged corruption

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, on Monday appealed to the British Government to extradite a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, who has been declared wanted by the Commission for alleged corruption.

The EFCC wants the flamboyant ex-minister to account for $2.5 billion that was declared missing in the petroleum ministry during ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

Magu, who made the call at a media briefing heralding Tuesday’s passing out parade of EFCC trainees at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, said the Commission’s operatives were trained to “shoot and kill corruption in the country.”

On Alison-Madueke, the EFCC chief said the ex-minister stole so much money and should be extradited by the British government to return the funds back to the Federal Government.

He said: “I was in London this year, we did investigation together with the United Kingdom team, and anywhere I go I always call for the extradition of corrupt Nigerians to return back the money.

“This woman stole so much, not less than $2.5 billion. But unfortunately, she has a generation of looters who are supporting her. This is not good.

“We are in touch with the international community, she is under protective custody, otherwise, we would have arrested her and return her to Nigeria.”

