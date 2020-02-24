Magu didn’t say corruption caused coronavirus, media trying to twist his words —EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared that its acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, never at any time said that corruption caused coronavirus, as being circulated in the media.

EFCC spokesman, Tony Orilade, in a statement issued on Sunday, insisted that Magu who reportedly made the comments on Tuesday at the Passing Out Parade of its Detective Inspector Course 5 cadets, didn’t mean it that way, stating further that a section of the media was trying to twist his words.

Orilade further quoted Magu as saying: “Your Excellency, corruption is worse than cancer, Ebola-virus, Corona-virus and all other deadly diseases put together. Fighting corruption is thus a crusade against the evils of our society that are deeply-rooted and threatening to consume us.”

Reacting further, Orilade stated that the EFCC “is appalled by the fact that a section of the traditional and the New Media has been obsessed with a campaign to impugn and irritate the Commission’s boss.

“It should be noted that we have restrained ourselves from joining issues in a certain section of the media in the light of what Magu said on Corona-virus, but we are now constrained to issue this clarification because we least expect a medium like one of the national newspapers to join in the fray,” he added.

Recall that Magu also said during the Passing Out Parade for the EFCC Detective Inspectors Course 5 that the Commission arrested about 500 suspected internet fraudsters within six months.

