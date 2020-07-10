MAGU: EFCC in alleged cover-up as unknown persons burgle NFIU office, destroy computers

Some unknown persons on Friday morning broke into the new office of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) and destroyed computers containing certain vital and sensitive documents that could help in the ongoing investigation of the commission’s suspended chairman, Ibrahim Magu, THISDAY reports.

The move is suspected to be the latest attempt by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to cover up some facts about the commission’s operations following the arrest and detention of Magu who is being questioned for alleged corruption by a presidential panel headed by a former president of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami.

The newspaper reports that some officials of NFIU appeared before the presidential panel on Thursday to help with the investigation of Magu, who has been in detention since Monday.

The agency had earlier investigated the allegation of financial malfeasance against the EFCC chairman.

The NFIU officials, who were without the documents required by the panel to aid the investigation, advised the team to visit their office Friday morning to sight the documents.

However, before the panel members got to the NFIU office on Friday morning, some unknown persons had broken into the office, went straight to the room where the documents were stored in the computers and destroyed them all.

The Director-General of NFIU, Mr. Modibbo Hamman-Tukur, had since reported the incident to President Muhammadu Buhari who approved Magu’s suspension Friday afternoon.

