MAGU: Full sweep at EFCC as Buhari suspends secretary, 10 other top officials

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended about 11 top officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as the Justice Ayo Salami-led presidential probe panel continued investigations into alleged corruption at the anti-graft agency.

Reports said the order which was issued by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, with the blessing of President Muhammadu Buhari affected the EFCC Executive Secretary, Olanipekun Olukoyede.

It was also gathered that about ten other top officials in the agency have also been suspended, and their offices locked, to prevent any tampering with files at the commission.

A presidency source said they were suspended for various alleged criminal and corrupt infractions, adding that their suspension was also to allow for unfettered investigation of the commission.

It would be recalled that President Buhari suspended Ibrahim Magu, the former acting chairman of the agency last week and appointed the Director of Operations at the agency, Mohammed Umar Abba, to act in his place.

According to the report, the new acting Chairman, Umar Abba survived the temporary purge, as he was found not to be a part of the suspected infractions being investigated.

Olukoyede, a former Chief of Staff to Magu, became the Secretary to the EFCC in November 2018 following confirmation by the Senate and the expiration of the five-year tenure of his predecessor, Emmanuel Aremo.

