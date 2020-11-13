Magu in fresh mess as CCB invites EFCC chief over alleged breach of code of conduct

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has invited the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, over alleged breach of code of conduct during his stint at the commission.

In a letter dated November 2, 2020, and obtained on Friday by an online platform, Peoples Gazette, the anti-graft czar is expected to appear at the CCB on November 17.

Magu was asked to come along with acknowledgment copies of all asset declaration forms since he joined the public service as well as his payslips and land documents.

The letter read: “The bureau is investigating a case of an alleged breach of Code of Conduct for Public Officers against Mr. Ibrahim Mustapha Magu, the former acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

“You are expected to come along with certified true copies of the following documents: Acknowledgment slips of all your asset declarations to Code of Conduct Bureau since you joined the public service.

READ ALSO: CORRUPTION: Magu reacts to claim he admitted guilt before probe panel

“Copies of your appointment letter, acceptance, records of service, and payslips from January to May 2020. All documents of your landed properties both developed and undeveloped.”

Magu was suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari in July after he was questioned by a presidential panel for alleged financial malfeasance.

He was accused of re-looting assets recovered from suspected treasury looters.

The suspended EFCC chief also allegedly failed to account for the interest accrued to over N500billion recovered by the commission.

However, he has dismissed the allegations as the handiwork of his detractors.

Join the conversation

Opinions