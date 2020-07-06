Magu must step aside from EFCC immediately —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday night asked the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu to step aside and allow an unhindered probe into allegations of corruption against him.

In a statement titled:

“Magu’s Invitation, Investigation Confirms Malfeasance in EFCC- PDP…He Should Step Aside To Forestall Destruction of Evidence,” and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbodiyan, the PDP said with the allegations and investigation by a government’s panel, Magu had lost the moral rectitude to remain in office as EFCC chief.

The party insisted that the anti-graft czar should step aside until he proved himself innocent.

According to PDP, Magu’s invitation by the panel on allegations as serious as those in the public domain should be of interest to all.

The party held that the development around the EFCC chief as well as “the desperate attempt“ by the commission to cover his investigation only raise more integrity questions on his activities in the commission.

“The Peoples Democratic Party has asked the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to show the genuineness of its war against corruption by allowing the unhindered investigation of the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission”, part of the statement read.

The party said Nigerians were already aware that Magu had been pulled in for questioning, adding that the fact that he had to be accompanied by an attorney shows that the said ‘invitation’, was beyond the routine.

“Only last month, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, released a memo in which he indicted Magu of alleged diversion of recovered funds and fraudulent sale of assets seized by the EFCC.

“Our party, Nigerians and indeed, the international community are keenly monitoring the development and expect the Buhari presidency to muster the courage to carry out a comprehensive investigation and make its findings available to the public.

“Now that Magu has been pulled in for investigation, the Federal Government should preserve the integrity of the office of the chairman of the EFCC by ordering him to step aside while investigators take charge of every activity of the office to forestall the destruction of evidence as well as unnecessary interferences in the matter”, the PDP said.

